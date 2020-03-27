Kaduna convicts 605 lockdown violators - TODAY
For violating the lockdown order imposed on Kaduna to prevent the spread of COVID-19,the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice has convicted 605 persons between Thursday and Friday last week,
www.today.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Politics Demolished pub owner accuses El-Rufai of witch-hunt, threatens action – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Politics ‘Osinbajo is chairman Short People Association of Nigeria’ – El-Rufai – Daily Post Nigeria
|Political News
|0
|Politics COVID-19: Governors playing politics with Almajiri – Ganduje accuses -El-Rufai, others - Daily Post
|Political News
|0
|Politics Troops fire Church building by mistake in Kaduna ―Govt – Vanguard News
|Political News
|0
|Politics El-Zakzaky’s lawyer, Falana urges high court to discharge Shiites leader – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Similar threads
|Politics Demolished pub owner accuses El-Rufai of witch-hunt, threatens action – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Politics ‘Osinbajo is chairman Short People Association of Nigeria’ – El-Rufai – Daily Post Nigeria
|Politics COVID-19: Governors playing politics with Almajiri – Ganduje accuses -El-Rufai, others - Daily Post
|Politics Troops fire Church building by mistake in Kaduna ―Govt – Vanguard News
|Politics El-Zakzaky’s lawyer, Falana urges high court to discharge Shiites leader – The Guardian Nigeria News