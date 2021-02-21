Metro KAGARA: Killings for seven years preceded school children abduction – Senator Musa – Vanguard News


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.vanguardngr.com

KAGARA: Killings for seven years preceded school children abduction – Senator Musa

Amid security forces’ manhunt for those behind the abduction of 42 people, including 27 children, from Government Science College, in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, Senator Sani Musa, who represents Niger East where the LGA falls in the Senate, speaks on the siege his...
www.vanguardngr.com
 

Similar threads

E
Metro 24hrs after Kagara school invasion: Bandits kill one, injure two, abduct 10 in Niger State - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
299
ese
E
E
Metro Kagara School Kidnap: My escape was a miracle— Staff - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
332
ese
E
C
Metro Call Them Terrorists Not Bandits – Senator Sani Musa – Nairaland
Replies
0
Views
243
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Kankara school abduction: Garba Shehu apologizes for giving misleading figure - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
424
ese
E
E
Politics Kagara Abduction: Niger Governor Orders Immediate Closure Of Boarding Schools - Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
428
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top