Sports Kane Strikes In Spurs Win To Ease Pressure On Pochettino – Channels Television

#1
Harry Kane ended a five-game goal drought as Tottenham secured a much-needed 2-1 win for manager Mauricio Pochettino at Brighton on Saturday.

Spurs travelled to the soggy south coast on the back of three straight defeats for the ...



read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2OJev9F

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top