|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro NCDC shares photo of the fake COVID19 vaccine some Kano state residents are ingesting - Linda Ikeji's Blog Nigeria
|Metro News
|0
|Metro COVID-19: Edo, Oyo, Kano, Osun under special watch – The Nation News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Fake COVID-19 vaccine on sale in Kano, FG warns - Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Kano State: Total confirmed cases: 59 and one death
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Lagos records no new COVID-19 case, as Kano gets 23 – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro NCDC shares photo of the fake COVID19 vaccine some Kano state residents are ingesting - Linda Ikeji's Blog Nigeria
|Metro COVID-19: Edo, Oyo, Kano, Osun under special watch – The Nation News
|Metro Fake COVID-19 vaccine on sale in Kano, FG warns - Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro Kano State: Total confirmed cases: 59 and one death
|Metro Lagos records no new COVID-19 case, as Kano gets 23 – Vanguard Nigeria News