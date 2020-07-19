Kanye West Has Been Kicked Off the Presidential Ballot in Wisconsin - Olisa.tv
THR is reporting that official in Wisconsin, United States, have removed Kanye West from the state’s presidential ballot in November. The reason for this decision was because his campaign turned his nomination papers moments after the deadline, and this comes one month after the rapper announced...
