Kanye West Wants to Collaborate with Tik Tok for a Christian Version - Olisa.tv
Kanye West is hoping he can collaborate with Tik Tok for a Christian version of the app. The 43-year-old rapper revealed he had a vision earlier in the day on Monday, August 17, for what he called Jesus Tok, a Christian version of Tik Tok which would have monitored content. The billionaire...
www.olisa.tv
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!