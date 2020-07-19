Kanye West Wants to Collaborate with Tik Tok for a Christian Version - Olisa.tv

Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Kanye West Wants to Collaborate with Tik Tok for a Christian Version


Kanye West is hoping he can collaborate with Tik Tok for a Christian version of the app. The 43-year-old rapper revealed he had a vision earlier in the day on Monday, August 17, for what he called Jesus Tok, a Christian version of Tik Tok which would have monitored content. The billionaire...
