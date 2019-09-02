JustForex Trading - Start Now

A Keke Napep Driver named Abubakar fron Jos,plateau state who had no mobile Phone of his own tracked a passenger that forgot his wallet and Laptop in his Keke Napep and returned it to him.

The Passenger bought phone for the keke napep driver and gave him cash gift …

