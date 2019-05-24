World Kenya upholds law criminalising gay sex – BBC News

#1
Kenya’s High Court has kept a law which bans gay sex. Gay-rights groups argued that the state has no business regulating matters of intimacy.

However, religious groups said such matters should be guided by the country’s values. The penal code, which is a legacy of colonial-era rule, criminalises …



Read more via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2HOs1GK

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top