JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Kenyan Football Federation sacks coach Sebastien Migne – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Kenya’s football federation has sacked coach Sebastien Migne barely eight days after his team were eliminated from qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship.

Kenya were knocked out of the tournament on August 4 after both legs of their first-round tie with neighbours and arch-rivals Tanzania ended goalless. …

migne.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YL51Uc

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top