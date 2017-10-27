Submit Post Advertise

World Kenyans Storm Polling Station With Bucket of Human Faeces

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2017 at 8:15 AM. Views count: 40

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Staff at a polling centre in Mombasa, on the coast of Kenya, have the unenviable task of cleaning up human faeces left by protesters keen to show - and share - their disgust with the electoral process.

    According to BBC quoting local reports said residents stormed Bagladesh polling station with buckets of human waste and dumped it there.

    One protester was even broadcast on national news broadcaster KTN telling a reporter that he was carrying toilet paper so that he could go and defecate at a polling station.

    The news has been a source of entertainment for people on social media.
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2017 at 8:15 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Kenyans Storm Polling
    1. RemmyAlex
      World

      Kenyan Electoral Commissioner Flees Country Ahead of Presidential rerun

      RemmyAlex, Oct 18, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      809
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 18, 2017
    2. Samguine
      World

      Kenyan Female Lawmaker Kicked Out Of Chamber Over Indecent Dressing

      Samguine, Oct 18, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,101
      Samguine
      Oct 18, 2017
    3. Oluogunjobi
      World

      Venezuela: Protesters Storm National Assembly, Beat Up Lawmakers [PHOTOS]

      Oluogunjobi, Jul 6, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,812
      Oluogunjobi
      Jul 6, 2017
    4. Jules
      World

      Kenyan Presidential Aspirant Arrested For Allegedly Attempting Suicide

      Jules, May 29, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      7
      Views:
      719
      Samuel Arua
      May 30, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      World

      PHOTO: Kenyan Man Finds 'Used Condom' Inside Beer, Sues Company

      RemmyAlex, May 23, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      6
      Views:
      2,237
      agadi
      May 23, 2017
    6. kemi
      World

      Kenya Tycoon Gets Buried While Sitting in His Car [PHOTOS]

      kemi, Apr 25, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      5,684
      ALPHA2016
      Apr 25, 2017
    7. kemi
      World

      Kenyan Man Chops Off His Manhood, Says Bible Ordered Him To [PHOTO]

      kemi, Mar 31, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,248
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 31, 2017

    Comments