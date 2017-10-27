Staff at a polling centre in Mombasa, on the coast of Kenya, have the unenviable task of cleaning up human faeces left by protesters keen to show - and share - their disgust with the electoral process. According to BBC quoting local reports said residents stormed Bagladesh polling station with buckets of human waste and dumped it there. One protester was even broadcast on national news broadcaster KTN telling a reporter that he was carrying toilet paper so that he could go and defecate at a polling station. The news has been a source of entertainment for people on social media.