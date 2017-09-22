Kim Jong-un, North Korean leader, says he will make “mentally deranged” President Donald Trump pay dearly for threatening to totally destroy the east Asian country. In a personal statement which was released by the state news agency KCNA, Jong-un said Trump’s speech gives him more reasons to develop more nuclear weapons for his country. He said Trump spoke “rude nonsense, one has never heard from any of his predecessors”, adding that the US president will get results more than he bargained for. “The mentally deranged behaviour of the US President openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to openly destroy a sovereign state beyond the boundary of threat of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty lose discretion and composure,” the statement read. “I’d advise Trump to exercise prudence in selecting words and to be considerate of whom he speaks to when making a speech in front of the world. “His remarks which described the US options through straightforward expression of his will have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last. “Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy the DPRK, we will consider with seriousness exercising with corresponding highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history. “As a a man representing The DPRK and on behalf of the dignity and honour of my state and people and on my own, I will make the man holding the pejorative of the supreme command in the US pay dearly for his speech calling for total destruction of the DPRK. “Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation. I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”