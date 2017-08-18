Kogi State Governor Increases Number Of Aides

The Kogi State House of Assembly has legitimately appointed four other Special Advisers for Yahaya Bello, the governor of the state. Therefore, now the governor officially has 67 aids. This appointment has followed a letter to the House and read by Mathew Kolawole, the recently nominated Speaker, who presided the plenary. Two weeks ago, the new Speaker officially took charge as the state’s #1 legislator following the retirement of Ahmed Imam. Yahaya Bello in his letter asked the House that he needed four other Special Advisers. According to his opinion, new aids should undoubtedly get better the value of authorities in the Kogi state. The governor also added that such an important for the state appointment would also help to make available equivalent representations in twenty-five local government areas. It is needed to be reminded, that some time ago the Speaker called for close collaboration between all members. It is the essential issue to move the House of Assembly forward. In particular, he urged all honorable members to intensify all the hard work in the primary task of making laws for the uppermost governance. Moreover, the Speaker beseeched all members of the House to come up with bills to get the task done.