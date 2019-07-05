Entertainment Kylie Jenner poses naked as her man, Travis Scott holds on to her! - Linda Ikejis Blog

Kylie Jenner turned up the heat on Instagram by sharing a naked photo of herself with her baby daddy, Travis Scott who showed off his underwear in a sagged blue jeans.

The mother of one bared her ass in the photo she shared while also hinting on a collaboration with PlayBoy Magazine, an American men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine.

