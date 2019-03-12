Metro Lady finds it difficult getting a man because she looks like Rihanna (Photos) – Laila’s Blog

#1
A French lady who looks like Rihanna has stated that she finds it difficult having a man of her own because most men who approach were fantasizing about the singer.

Yna Sertalf , 23, who originates from Martinique in the West Indies, was made aware …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CgyTKZ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top