Metro Lagos Couple Allegedly Rape Wife's Friend, Upload Video On Social Network

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Apr 5, 2017 at 5:47 PM. Views count: 2

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Obinna Arthur and his wife, Chinyere Arthur have been arrested for allegedly raping the wife’s friend, video-taping the act, and sharing it on social media.

    DAILY POST reports that the Lagos based couple who reside at Ogundipe Street in Santos Layout in Akowonjo, were said to have lured the victim to Greenland hotel in Egbeda where they drugged her before taking her to one of the rooms in the hotel.

    Addressing an Ejigbo magistrate court the victim said,
    “after I was persuaded to come to the hotel, they offered me juice to drink, which I later found to have been mixed with a substance that made one feel dizzy.

    “In my state of dizziness, they took me to a room within the hotel premises where the husband forcefully had sex with me, while the wife was videoing the romp with her phone but covered her husband’s face from being seen in the video.

    “After the dastardly act, they went ahead to upload the act to the Internet and shared it on the social media and among my neighbours. I reported the matter to the police who later arrested the couple and charged them to court.”

    The couple however pleaded not guilty and were granted bail to the tune of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. The case adjourned till 15 May 2017.
     
    Jules, Apr 5, 2017 at 5:47 PM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Azeez Taiwo

    Azeez Taiwo New Member

    This is level 2 witch craft, like honestly that couple is possessed
    People should be mindful of who they call friends oo. Some are just there to destroy your lives
     
    Azeez Taiwo, Apr 5, 2017 at 6:13 PM
    #2