A couple, Okechukwu Onubogu and Gloria Onubogu were brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos for alleged defilement and sexual assault of their 10-year old house help. The accused pleaded not guilty to the the six-count bordering on defilement, assault, inhuman treatment, indecent treatment, and rape. The couple, who reside at No. 119, Lawanson Road, Itire, Lagos, were released on a N400,000 bail. The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, said Onubogu committed the offence of defilement sometime in April in the night, while his wife committed the offence of inhuman treatment of the housemaid between April and September 2 at their residence. Sgt. Osayande alleged that the husband raped the 10-year-old housekeeper and also caused her bodily harm. “The woman, on her part, had beaten the girl, causing her grievous harm and also failed to supply her the basic necessities of life. She started maltreating her since she got to know that her husband had defiled her,” the sergeant told the court. The offences contravened sections 137, 173, 245, 247 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015. According to NAN, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, however, granted the man bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum; and also granted the wife N200,000 bail on self-recognition since she is nursing a seven-month-old baby. Ipaye said one of the sureties must be a community leader or a cleric in Lagos, while the other must be a civil servant on Grade Level 14. In addition, the sureties must provide evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government. The magistrate ordered that the 10-year-old girl be taken to the hospital for treatment and thereafter kept at Correctional Centre for Girls in Lagos, pending her reunion with her family members. The court adjourned the case till November 11 pending advice from Director of Public Prosecutions.