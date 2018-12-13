  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Lagos Goes Tough On Killing Of LASTMA Officers – Leadership Newspaper

Obviously not amused by the killing 18 officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), this year alone, Lagos State Government yesterday vowed to deal ruthlessly with any motorists or individuals caught henceforth attacking officers of the agency.

The government said killings of 18 LASTMA officers this year …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2LcEW6E

