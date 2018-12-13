Obviously not amused by the killing 18 officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), this year alone, Lagos State Government yesterday vowed to deal ruthlessly with any motorists or individuals caught henceforth attacking officers of the agency.
The government said killings of 18 LASTMA officers this year …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2LcEW6E
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The government said killings of 18 LASTMA officers this year …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2LcEW6E
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]