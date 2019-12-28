The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has approved the re-opening of popular night club, Quilox.
This comes after the club’s management expressed their commitment, to comply with the state’s Environmental Laws, Regulations, Guidelines and Standards. LASEPA’s General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said in a statement on …
