Metro Lagos govt reopens Quilox night club, issues strong warning – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has approved the re-opening of popular night club, Quilox.

This comes after the club’s management expressed their commitment, to comply with the state’s Environmental Laws, Regulations, Guidelines and Standards. LASEPA’s General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said in a statement on …

quilox.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MAINwk

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top