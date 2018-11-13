Residents of Ikorodu in Lagos were on Sunday thrown into mourning when the corpses of two children and a dog were found in a freezer.
The incident, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), occurred at 2, Christian Onoja Street, Igbogbo in Igbogbo- Baiyeku Local …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JZaH2o
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The incident, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), occurred at 2, Christian Onoja Street, Igbogbo in Igbogbo- Baiyeku Local …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JZaH2o
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[119]