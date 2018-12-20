There are growing concerns on the circumstances surrounding last Tuesday’s murder of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex, given that all his four security aides who were with him at the time were left unhurt.
But his driver was not lucky …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ls1OiJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
But his driver was not lucky …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ls1OiJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[117]