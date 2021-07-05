✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
For the last four years, Kylian Mbappe has done a lot to place himself as the French football poster boy. As an ambassador, he has done well. He was superb at the 2018 World Cup and proved key to France winning the World Cup, and as France prepared for Euro 2020, he was billed one of the top players to watch.
That hasnt come to pass, after the top striker struggled all though the group stage before the teams elimination in the round of 16. Though he cant take the full blame for a lackluster French team, he was below his expected standards and his second appearance at a major competition hit an all-time low as he missed a decisive penalty kick at Euro 2020.
There has been an outpouring of sympathy and subsequent messages of encouragement all over the world for Mbappe and there is little doubt that he will rise above this. But the question remains, how will he do that? The coming few weeks will be crucial for him.
Going into the competition there was a tinge of disagreement between him and Olivier Giroud. It never came out publicly, like was the case for the French team at the 2010 World Cup, but a sense of uneasiness was easy to see when the two played together. His preference for playing in attack alongside Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema was easy to spot.
This tiff between two senior players in the team was hard to hide and the fact that his team mates took their time to console him after the penalty miss said much.
How the French fans and media will treat Mbappe after this remains to be seen but even the iconic Zinedine Zidane didn’t have an easy pass after his head butt on Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup, while the top players and management in the 2010 and 2002 World Cup teams felt the heat after dismal performances.
It begs the question; how will it be for Mbappe turning out for PSG every week? For a young player this may be tough, and the more reason he now needs to seriously consider continuing with his career development abroad.
Ahead of the Euro 2020 finals, Mbappe stated that he is undecided on where his future lies. After his performance in the competition, it seems he will need to make the decision sooner with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City all linked with the former Monaco man.
Real Madrid have grown heavily reliant on Benzema, and with a new manager confirmed, and Mbappes chemistry with Benzema, he could be the perfect signing. With other aspect over a possible move agreed upon, a move to the La Liga giants could work for Mbappe.
His move will definitely not come on the cheap, and only a few teams can at the moment afford him. One of these is Manchester City, a team in serious need to strengthen its attack. City has also been linked with Harry Kane, and Erling Halaand, and maybe Pep Guardiola wants to build a dream attack. If it comes to pass, this is a move that will offer Mbappe a chance to play in whats presumed the toughest league in the world, but most importantly, will give him the chance to rise again after Euro 2020.
Liverpool seems the least likely of Mbappes destinations. They arent in Manchester Citys spending league and a bid by Jurgen Klopp isnt expected to be very strong (financially). A move to Anfield though, could be the best for Mbappe, as it would come with lesser pressure and focus.
Whatever come to be of his future, it is clear Mbappe may have to move to another league to be able to rise from this latest low.
