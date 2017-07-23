Leicester City Vice Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddha-naprabha, has confirmed that the Foxes will sign Kelechi Iheanacho in the shortest possible time. He revealed that Leicester and Manchester City have agreed a fee, but issues over player rights needed to be sorted out first. He said '' Yes we have an interest in him but we have to wait for Manchester City’s stance on this, as they are still in their pre-season as well. If it happens, it will be soon. “Leicester City’s transfer market is not over yet. We just signed three players and there will be at least one more. Manchester City coach, Guardiola, had confirmed the striker is set to leave the club and the deal should be completed in 10 days.