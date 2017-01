She was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.



According to reports, she accosted a 19-year-old man with a knife in Saginaw, pinned him to the ground and forced him to have oral and vaginal sex with her.



Smith was held without bail in the Saginaw County Jail, Michigan.



She is next due to appear in court on 3 February, for a hearing to determine probable cause.



The alleged victim's identity has not been revealed, nor have further details of the alleged attack.