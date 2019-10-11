Liberian police on Thursday closed a radio station critical of President George Weah, accusing it of inciting violence, and used tear gas to disperse people protesting against the move.
Roots FM, owned by Henry Costa, is one of the leaders of a group that organised …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OEtpRe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Roots FM, owned by Henry Costa, is one of the leaders of a group that organised …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OEtpRe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]