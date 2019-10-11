Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Liberia shuts radio station for criticising George Weah – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Liberian police on Thursday closed a radio station critical of President George Weah, accusing it of inciting violence, and used tear gas to disperse people protesting against the move.

Roots FM, owned by Henry Costa, is one of the leaders of a group that organised …

liberia.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OEtpRe

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top