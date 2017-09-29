Four northern states have expressed support for a strong and united nation, even as they rejected the growing clamour for the restructuring of the country. The states are: 1. Kano, 2. Katsina, 3. Nasarawa and 4. Jigawa States Kano, Katsina and Nasarawa also rejected demands for the devolution of power. However, Jigawa went against the grain of its neighbours in the North-west zone by advocating the removal of education and agriculture from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List in the constitution. Benue and Plateau States, on the other hand, differed completely, saying restructuring was the way to go, as it would address all the current agitation from all sides. The APC Committee on True Federalism headed by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, had kick-started the regional public hearings on September 18.