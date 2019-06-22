In 2014, Nigeria passed the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act.
The Act banned any form of public affection between same-sex couples, forbid them from living together, and made it illegal to own or operate any bar, club, or organization that catered to gay....
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2WYZHM7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Act banned any form of public affection between same-sex couples, forbid them from living together, and made it illegal to own or operate any bar, club, or organization that catered to gay....
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2WYZHM7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]