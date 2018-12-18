Sports Liverpool’s Klopp insists Man City are Premier League favourites – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City are still firm favourites to be crowned Premier League champions even though his Liverpool side are in top spot with nearly half the season gone.

Liverpool have a one-point lead over City after 17 games following last weekend’s victory …



read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QJmEjC

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top