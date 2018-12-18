Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City are still firm favourites to be crowned Premier League champions even though his Liverpool side are in top spot with nearly half the season gone.
Liverpool have a one-point lead over City after 17 games following last weekend’s victory …
read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QJmEjC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Liverpool have a one-point lead over City after 17 games following last weekend’s victory …
read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QJmEjC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]