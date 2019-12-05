Sports Liverpool make history, hit five in brilliant derby win – P.M. News

#1
Divock Origi was a Merseyside derby hero again with two goals as Liverpool won a frantic clash with Everton 5-2 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Belgian kicked off the scoring after just six minutes of the Premier League meeting with a sweet touch and finish from Sadio …

liverpool.JPG

read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2OOogpA

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top