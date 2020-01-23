Metro Lol… Students drag their classmate to school after he refused to attend classes, days after his parents paid his tuition fees (photos) – Linda Ikeji’s

A pupil was forcefully taken to school by his classmates on Monday, in Enugu Ezike, Enugu State on the order of his parents.

According to Chukwunonso Peter, the pupil refused to go to school days after his parents paid his fees so they had to send for his …

school.JPG

