World London attacker had just been freed from prison – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A man shot dead by police after he stabbed people in south London had been released from prison in January.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was released around a week ago after serving half of his sentence of three years and four months for terror offences.…

london attacker.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RVzoCJ

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top