A man shot dead by police after he stabbed people in south London had been released from prison in January.
Sudesh Amman, 20, was released around a week ago after serving half of his sentence of three years and four months for terror offences.…
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RVzoCJ
Get more World News
Sudesh Amman, 20, was released around a week ago after serving half of his sentence of three years and four months for terror offences.…
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RVzoCJ
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]