Some passengers of Lufthansa Airlines to Frankfurt, Germany, were on Wednesday night stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, due to inability of the airline to airlift them as scheduled.
Also, airfares of domestic airlines remained high to several destinations across the country despite the fact that …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2rWEh0t
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Also, airfares of domestic airlines remained high to several destinations across the country despite the fact that …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2rWEh0t
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]