The Nigeria Customs Service has reemphasized that passengers passing through any Nigeria international airports can only be allowed to go through with goods or items with only N50,000 or less current market value.
Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hamid Ali (retd) This clarification was made by …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2pejRlJ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hamid Ali (retd) This clarification was made by …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2pejRlJ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]