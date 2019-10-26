Business Luggage worth more than N50,000 attract duties, Customs reminds passengers – Vanguard News

#1
The Nigeria Customs Service has reemphasized that passengers passing through any Nigeria international airports can only be allowed to go through with goods or items with only N50,000 or less current market value.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hamid Ali (retd) This clarification was made by …

ali.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2pejRlJ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top