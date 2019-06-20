The vice chancellor of Madonna University, Nigeria, Prof. Chuks Ezedum yesterday dismissed as false and mischievous insinuations in some quarters that parents and guardians were demanding the withdrawal of their children and wards from the institution.
media reports had alleged that the development …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2L3ztRu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
media reports had alleged that the development …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2L3ztRu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]