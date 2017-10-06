Submit Post Advertise

Metro Man Arrested For Failing To Pay For Beer And Peppersoup

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 6, 2017 at 8:46 AM.

  Samguine

    Samguine

    A 23-year-old man, Daniel Isong, who allegedly escaped from a hotel without paying for beer and pepper soup he consumed, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

    Isong , whose residential address was not provided , is facing a three-count of obtaining under false pretences, breach of peace and stealing.

    The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, had told the court that the accused and one other person at large committed the offences on Sept. 12 at Urban Hotel located on Yaya Street, Ogba, Lagos.
    Eruada said that the accused fraudulently obtained bottles of beer and plates of pepper soup worth N21,800 with the promise to pay after consumption.

    He said that Isong attempted to escape from the hotel without paying for them.

    “He was, however, caught with the help of a waiter who intercepted him, and he was immediately arrested.

    The offences contravene Sections 312, 285 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, according to the prosecutor.

    The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 285 provides for three years jail term for stealing.

    The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

    The Magistrate, Mrs G. O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N25, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

    She said that the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

    The case has been adjourned till Oct. 16 for mention.

    (NAN)
     

    Samguine, Oct 6, 2017 at 8:46 AM
  ese

    ese

    lol, why didnt they just make him wash plates or clean for days? :)
     
    ese, Oct 6, 2017 at 9:08 AM
    