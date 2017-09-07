Halilu Abudulahi, 40, who sells roasted meat popularly known as Suya has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a four-year-old girl before an Ebute Meta chief magistrates court in Lagos state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported The prosecutor, Sgt Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 18 at 5.35 pm at No 1, Denton street Ebute Meta. She said the accused lured the four-year-old girl, Alimat Durojaiye, with biscuit while she was playing with her peers and had attempted to slice her throat with a knife. “The accused had fled with the child to white Sand area in Oyingbo market where he attempted to cut her throat with a knife. “A passerby, Muritala Mahmud, who heard the screaming of the minor, had rushed to save her, and in the process got his left hand bitten by the accused while trying to escape,”she said. The out-gone Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the incident. However, a brother to the suspect who identified himself simply as Ibrahim, attributed Abdulahi’s actions to mental instability.