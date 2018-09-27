Metro Man Caught On Top Of 3-Year Old Girl – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
A 26-year old man, Ben Friday Ibeh, has been arrested after he was caught on top on a 3-year old girl jerking his body on her probably in order to satisfy his sexual urge.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at their compound located at Omilade Street …



Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2zAaz64

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top