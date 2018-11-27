Manchester City will travel to France to take on Olympique Lyonnais in today’s Matchday five of the Champions League group stage. Manchester City only need a point to go through to the next round, whereas for Lyon, a loss will mean failing to qualify for the knockout stages.....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2SfvZf0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2SfvZf0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]