  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Sports Man City Winger Announces Birth Of Daughter – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has announced the arrival of a daughter – a day after leaving Germany’s team hotel for “private reasons”.

Germany said on Friday that the 22-year-old would not be available for Sunday’s friendly with Peru following talks with head coach Joachim Low. And he …



read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NWKRNF

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top