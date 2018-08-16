Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has announced the arrival of a daughter – a day after leaving Germany’s team hotel for “private reasons”.
Germany said on Friday that the 22-year-old would not be available for Sunday’s friendly with Peru following talks with head coach Joachim Low. And he …
