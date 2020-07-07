Man Dies Inside Swimming Pool At Popular Hotel - P.M.EXPRESS
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE Police operatives from Ikotun Division in Lagos have arrested the manager and supervisor of a popular hotel after a man was found dead inside the swimming pool in the hotel. P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened on Saturday at the popular Waters Hotel located at Lawal...
pmexpressng.com
