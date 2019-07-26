JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Man Dies of ‘Brain-Eating’ Amoeba After Swimming in Lake – NYT – Health

A man in North Carolina died on Monday after he went swimming in a lake and was infected by Naegleria fowleri, a single-celled organism known as the “brain-eating amoeba.”

The man, Eddie Gray, 59, fell ill after he visited the Fantasy Lake Water Park in Cumberland County …

Read more via NYT – Health – https://ift.tt/2GuRtky

