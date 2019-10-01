Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Man U 1-1 Arsenal: Battle of former EPL giants ends in embarrassing, boring draw! (Analysis/photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Monday night’s clash between Manchester United and Arsenal deserved only one title, one crown, one nametag, and that’s the most boring game of matchweek 7.

A clash that had always been seen as a fight between two European heavyweights and EPL title contenders in the past, is now as a …

manu.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2nZyWXl

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top