Sports Man U Thrash Fulham 3-0 In Exciting EPL Clash – Channels Television

#1
Manchester United swept into fourth place in the Premier League as Anthony Martial’s sublime strike inspired their 3-0 win over struggling Fulham on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead through Paul Pogba’s clinical finish early in the first half at Craven Cottage. But it was …



read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2E0lJ61

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top