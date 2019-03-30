Top-class goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero took Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League in a 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
City’s seventh successive league victory keeps alive their hopes an unprecedented quadruple of League Cup, Premier League, …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Uj1Lwu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
City’s seventh successive league victory keeps alive their hopes an unprecedented quadruple of League Cup, Premier League, …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Uj1Lwu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]