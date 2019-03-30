Sports Manchester City go top with 2-0 win over misfiring Fulham – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Top-class goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero took Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League in a 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

City’s seventh successive league victory keeps alive their hopes an unprecedented quadruple of League Cup, Premier League, …



read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Uj1Lwu

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top