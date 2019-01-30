Reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Tuesday.
The result further swung the EPL title door wide open for leaders Liverpool, who take on Leicester City on Wednesday...
read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2DJlD2L
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The result further swung the EPL title door wide open for leaders Liverpool, who take on Leicester City on Wednesday...
read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2DJlD2L
Get More Nigeria Sports News