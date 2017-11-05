Arsenal’s recent record against Premier League leaders Manchester City is promising. But will the irresistible force of Pep Guardiola’s side be too much for the Gunners on this occasion? Arsenal take a trip north to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in a massive showdown today. Here are the 7 things that you need to know: 1. Manchester City have only won ONE of their last nine games against Arsenal. Last season, the hosts came from a goal down to win this same fixture 2-1. That was Manchester City’s only win in their last nine encounters against Arsenal. Of the remaining eight games, they’ve drawn four and lost four. Their most recent defeat against the Gunners came in last season’s FA Cup semi-final. Alexis Sanchez, who very nearly joined Manchester City in the summer, scored the winner for Arsenal that day; the Chilean has scored just once in eight Premier League appearances so far this season. 2. Arsenal have only tasted victory ONCE in their last 17 games away to “Big Six”. 3. So far this season, Manchester City have won nine of their ten Premier League games, scoring 35 times in the process. 4. Arsenal have limped into fifth, following three defeats in their first ten games, for nine points. 5. Since the start of the 2014/15 season, Arsenal have won just one away game against the ‘big six’. Arsenal haven’t had the best of luck against their title rivals in the last few campaigns, drawing seven and losing nine of their last 17 trips to the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs. However, their solitary victory during that run came in this exact match in January 2015 when the Gunners won 2-0 at the Etihad thanks to goals from Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud. The following season, the sides drew this fixture 2-2. In fact, three of the last six Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Arsenal have finished 2-2. 6. Manchester City have scored 20 goals in their last four home league games. To put those 20 goals in perspective, 18 of the other 19 top-flight sides are yet to score 20 after ten matches; eight teams haven’t even reached ten goals yet. Manchester City are blowing everyone away at the Etihad this term - only Everton have held them to a draw. The hosts have become only the third team in Premier League history to have accumulated as many as 28 points from their first ten games, and they’ve won all nine of their league matches in which they’ve led this season. 7. Arsenal have won just five of their 15 away league games in 2017. The Gunners have been notably overpowered in trips to title rivals of late, but a closer look reveals they’ve been generally rusty in most away matches in 2017. This year, they’ve won just 17 points from a possible 45 on the road, winning five, drawing two and losing eight of their 15 away games. That will have to change if Wenger has serious title aspirations. Guardiola has won four of his five home matches against the Frenchman in all competitions, scoring 15 goals along the way but failing to keep a clean sheet.