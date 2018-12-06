  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Matteo Guendouzi Trolls Marouane Fellaini For Dragging His Hair

#1
Arsenal Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has mocked Marouane Fellaini after the Manchester United midfielder pulled his hair to stop him. Fellaini grabbed Guendouzi’s long locks, snapping his head back and ending a dangerous Gunners attack Fellaini, who only recently shaved off his own trademark hairdo, has been trolled by Guendouzi …





