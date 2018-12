Injury news ahead of Wolves? “No. I spoke with the doctor 10 minutes ago, but we have no injuries at the moment. Then, of course, we had a little problem with Kovacic in the last match, and also with Alonso. But, for the doctor, they are able to play.…Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2StkHnO Get More Nigeria Sports News