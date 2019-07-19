Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma has joined a pharmaceutical firm, May and Baker Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director.
The company resolved to appoint Danjuma at its Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Danjuma’s appointment was disclosed in a notification addressed to the Nigerian Stock Exchange …
