JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business May and Baker Nigeria Plc appoints Senator Danjuma as a Director – Nairametrics

#1
Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma has joined a pharmaceutical firm, May and Baker Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director.

The company resolved to appoint Danjuma at its Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Danjuma’s appointment was disclosed in a notification addressed to the Nigerian Stock Exchange …

may.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2Z1IS0i

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top