Mbaka: ‘I spend at least $2m on charity every month’
Father Mbaka says beneficiaries of his charity programme include Catholics, Pentecostals, and Muslims.
www.pulse.ng
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Mbaka: ‘I spend at least $2 million on charity every month’ - Pulse Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro I caught my husband making love with married woman – cleric’s wife - Premium Times Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro “I will miss him”: As Nigerian street paper vendor prepares to leave Austria, he leaves behind his adopted grandmother - INSP
|Metro News
|0
|Metro I didn't spend public funds on my mother's birthday party in Dubai speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
|Metro News
|0
|Metro COVID-19: I am not so enthused about Nigeria’s preparedness – Vanguard News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Mbaka: ‘I spend at least $2 million on charity every month’ - Pulse Nigeria News
|Metro I caught my husband making love with married woman – cleric’s wife - Premium Times Nigeria News
|Metro “I will miss him”: As Nigerian street paper vendor prepares to leave Austria, he leaves behind his adopted grandmother - INSP
|Metro I didn't spend public funds on my mother's birthday party in Dubai speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
|Metro COVID-19: I am not so enthused about Nigeria’s preparedness – Vanguard News