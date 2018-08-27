Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Meet The Pastor Who Licks His Wife Before Preaching, Unleashes 55 Different Sex Styles On Her - YabaLeftOnline

#1
Founder and leader of Heaven Gate Chapel, Prophet Kumchacha, while speaking on Accra-based radio station, Hitz FM, made it known he can satisfy any woman he has sex with.

The Ghanaian Prophet spoke on the need for Christian men and women to be romantic in bed.

“Every individual has a style he or she prefers during sex. For me, I have fifty-five sex styles and when I meet you in bed I will unleash them to satisfy you,” he said. .





READ MORE HERE
 
[273]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top