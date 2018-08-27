Founder and leader of Heaven Gate Chapel, Prophet Kumchacha, while speaking on Accra-based radio station, Hitz FM, made it known he can satisfy any woman he has sex with.
The Ghanaian Prophet spoke on the need for Christian men and women to be romantic in bed.
“Every individual has a style he or she prefers during sex. For me, I have fifty-five sex styles and when I meet you in bed I will unleash them to satisfy you,” he said. .
